Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Muggy If You Miss the Rain

Elise’s Forecast
feels like
feels like(WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This afternoon, temperatures across the valley were in the upper 80s to low 90s again, but the humidity had us feeling like mid to upper 90s across the board. Tomorrow, we will see similar conditions and stay mostly dry through the day with showers and storms building up in the afternoon and evening. After that, we have another relatively rainy week ahead, with coverage of 40-50% almost every day. This doesn’t mean you will see a shower every day, but if you do it will be a nice relief from the heat and humidity! The rainy and cloudy conditions we will see every day will keep afternoon high temperatures well below average most days - with the first half of the week projected to be in the low to mid 80s. However, that humidity isn’t going anywhere so most of us will still feel like we are in the 90s every day. For now, there isn’t a dry day in sight but we will keep you updated as the details come out.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: 4-month-old Columbus homicide victim's name released
Mother of 4-month-old Columbus homicide victim speaks
Columbus Technical College offers tuition-free classes, textbooks
3 LaGrange officers placed on leave after officer involved shooting
Muscogee County Sheriff's Office firearm and drug traffic stop seizure
Muscogee Co. sheriffs seize multiple firearms, drugs during area patrol
Auburn Police: Various gun, ammunition found in I-85 shooting suspect's car
Auburn Police: Various guns, ammunition found in I-85 shooting suspect’s car

Latest News

Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
WTVM Weekend
The Rain Trend is Here to Stay
Just about anytime someone will get rain and/or a thunderstorm. It just will come and go from...
Rainy at times Friday, Not as widespread for the weekend
Rain and storms likely at times Friday. Coverage won't be as widespread for the weekend, but...
Friday Morning Weather on the Go