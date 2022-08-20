Business Break
The Rain Trend is Here to Stay

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
WTVM Weekend
WTVM Weekend(WTVM Weather)
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It seems we will not get a break from the rain yet, as the rain trend continues into the weekend. Today, if you have outdoor plans, start them early as we will have clouds building that will help showers and storms develop later this afternoon and evening. You can expect similar conditions tomorrow as the forecast between Saturday and Sunday is not changing much. Temperatures for the weekend and the work week are staying in the mid to upper 80s which is a nice relief from the August heat that we saw at the beginning of the month. For the week ahead still keep the umbrella on standby as we haven’t said goodbye to the summertime rain pattern just yet. Rain coverage next week will stay between 30-40%.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

