Lee County woman arrested for fatal Loachapoka shooting

Vonquetta Levett (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By WTVM Digital Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Lee County woman is charged with manslaughter following an overnight shooting in Loachapoka.

Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a man shot at a home on Lee Road 620 around 11:30PM on Saturday night.

First responders discovered 23-year-old Elisha Leon Benjamin dead inside the home from a gunshot wound. Investigators believe 29-year-old Vonquetta Ytevia Levett shot Benjamin during an argument. Levett was taken into custody and charged with manslaughter.

Levett is being held in the Lee County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

