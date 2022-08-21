Rainy Week Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We saw a few passing showers and storms this afternoon, and that trend will stay the same as we head into the evening and overnight hours. Lows will be back in the low 70s tonight and the rest of the week - with the chance for one or two night to be in the 60s! Tomorrow the rain and showers will stick with us, but the difference is they will be here all day (not just in the evening). So you’ll want to have the rain gear ready to take with you as you head out the door in the morning. By Tuesday, we get back into the typical pattern of afternoon showers, and this stays the story until Thursday. Because of all the rain and overcast skies we will see for the beginning of the week, afternoon highs are projected to be only in the mid 80s again! However, it will still be extremely muggy out. By the end of the week we will see a different forcing for our rain/storms - a front pushing through Thursday into Friday. This will make for even wetter conditions before we ~potentially~ dry out a little for the weekend. Saturday/Sunday rain chances are kind of up in the air right now as we wait for models and data to agree on whether or not we will see the effects of a tropical system. Either way, there are still no 90s in the forecast for most of the valley over the next 9 days.

