The Reign of the Rain Pattern in the Valley Continues

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Overcast skies are expected today across the Valley. Today, if you have outdoor plans, such as mowing the lawn, you might consider starting the plans early as we will have clouds building that will help showers and storms develop later this evening. Showers and storms will continue into the overnight hours for a rainy start to your Monday. For the week ahead still keep the umbrella on standby as we haven’t said goodbye to the summertime rain pattern just yet. Rain coverage next week will stay between 30-40%. . Temperatures for the work week are staying in the mid to upper 80s which is a nice relief from the August heat that we saw at the beginning of the month and the morning lows are in the low 70s.

