3 people shot in weekend shooting on Garden Dr. in Columbus

3 people shot in weekend shooting on Garden Drive in Columbus
3 people shot in weekend shooting on Garden Drive in Columbus(WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities say three people were shot in a weekend shooting on Garden Drive near Cusseta Road.

According to Sgt. Aaron Evrard with the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened on the 2300 block of Garden Drive on the night of Aug. 21.

As of now, there has been no death report. However, the conditions of the three victims are not known.

No arrests or motives for the shooting have been made.

Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we learn more detail about this incident.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

