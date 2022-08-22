Bitty & Beau’s Coffee Shop now open in Downtown Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new coffee shop is now open for business in downtown Auburn.

More than one hundred people were on-site this Saturday for the grand opening and to support the greater mission of its owners.

Every employee has a huge smile when walking into Bitty and Beau’s. The employees even write personal messages on every single cup.

Bitty and Beau's celebrated its new downtown Auburn location on Saturday, welcoming 36 employees, 26 of whom have intellectual or developmental disabilities. Director of franchise relations, Meghan Young, said they place each employee where they feel they will shine the most, from making coffee, pastries, cashier, or even a caller.

“Get a cup of coffee, of course, or muffin everything fabulous but also leave inspired to employ people with disabilities in their own business,” Young said.

Bitty and Beau's was started in 2016 by Amy Right in Wilmington, North Carolina. Right has four children, three of whom have disabilities. Lilly, the oldest, has autism, and her twins Bitty and Beau have down syndrome. Right was concerned about their futures and wondered if they would be able to find a job. That’s when she started a coffee shop.

“Statistically, there is 80 percent of people with disabilities who don’t have a job, so she set out to change that with these coffee shops,” said Young.

Employee Bradley Basden is on his 2nd day of work, and when asked his favorite part about his new job, he said, “The people, yes.”

Bitty and Beau's is open every day from 8 am to 6 pm, where they sell coffee, pastries and smoothies. Once you place your order, you’ll receive a playing card, and a caller like Anna here will announce your card when your drink is ready!

Young says they hope people will come to see what’s possible at Bitty and Beau's.

“With little adjustments and little tweaks like, people with disabilities can absolutely be fabulous employees.”

