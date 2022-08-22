Business Break
Border Patrol officers discover 1.5 million fentanyl pills hidden in tractor trailer

Over a million fentanyl pills were concealed in a tractor-trailer, Border Patrol agents say.
Over a million fentanyl pills were concealed in a tractor-trailer, Border Patrol agents say.(Port Nogalez Border Patrol)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NOGALEZ, Ariz. (AZFamily/Gray News) – Border Patrol agents at the border of Arizona and Mexico discovered hundreds of pounds of fentanyl and other drugs hidden in a tractor-trailer, attempting to make its way into the U.S. over the weekend.

Nogales Port Director Michael Humphries said in a tweet that the 18-wheeler trailer and the vehicle traveling with it held 1.57 million fentanyl pills altogether.

Additionally, 100 pounds of cocaine were found along with heroin and fentanyl powder.

Photos added to the tweet showed that the alleged smugglers attempted to hide the drugs from Border agents using metal boxes and trap doors in the vehicle.

This drug bust comes just days after the same port in Arizona intercepted about 15,000 brightly-colored “rainbow fentanyl” pills strapped to a person’s leg.

Many officials are seeing more of this colorful kind of fentanyl, according to a CNN report.

Authorities are worried this new “trend” could be a way of targeting children and teens into trying the drug.

