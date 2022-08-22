Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Bullet cracks semi truck’s windshield, nearly hits driver on interstate near St. Louis

He still has the bullet fragment that was wedged in the truck door. (KMOV)
By Alexis Zotos and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Truck driver Kenneth Campbell was on his way home from a week on the road when his tractor trailer’s windshield cracked and his passenger window shattered, spraying him with glass, KMOV reported.

Campbell soon realized it was caused by a bullet that narrowly missed him.

“Six inches to the left, it would have been a headshot,” Campbell said.

The incident happened Thursday on I-270 in Hazelwood, Missouri, just outside of St. Louis.

Campbell waited until it was safe to pull over and called the police. It took a week for police to take a report.

Hazelwood Police Department says they are investigating the incident.

Campbell says he still has the bullet fragment that was wedged in the truck door.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vonquetta Levett (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
Lee County woman arrested for fatal Loachapoka shooting
Coroner: 4-month-old Columbus homicide victim's name released
Mother of 4-month-old Columbus homicide victim speaks
Possible changes to Alabama's graduation requirements
Alabama looks to change high school graduation requirements
Rain chances return Monday, throughout workweek
Rain in forecast Monday, highs in mid 80s
Columbus church holds weekly food giveaways for community

Latest News

A health worker administers a dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic in...
Pfizer seeks OK of updated COVID vaccine booster for fall
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
Dr. Anthony Fauci, nation’s top infectious disease expert, says he will retire by year end
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
Prosecutors urge jury to convict 2 men in Gov. Whitmer plot
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state