Coroner: Man killed in hit and run accident on Veteran Pkwy in Columbus

(KML)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man was killed in a hit and run accident on Sunday night, says Coroner Buddy Bryan.

According to officials, on August 21, around 10:30 p.m., Eufracio Perez Roblero was hit by a vehicle on Veterans Parkway and Neil Drive.

He was transported to a Columbus hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries of blunt force trauma to the head and torso. Perez was pronounced dead at 12:42 a.m.

Authorities will send the victim’s body off for an autopsy.

