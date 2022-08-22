Coroner: Man killed in hit and run accident on Veteran Pkwy in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man was killed in a hit and run accident on Sunday night, says Coroner Buddy Bryan.

According to officials, on August 21, around 10:30 p.m., Eufracio Perez Roblero was hit by a vehicle on Veterans Parkway and Neil Drive.

He was transported to a Columbus hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries of blunt force trauma to the head and torso. Perez was pronounced dead at 12:42 a.m.

Authorities will send the victim’s body off for an autopsy.

