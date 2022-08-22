Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: August 25-26th matchups

Troup County defeated Harris County on August 18th, 2022
Troup County defeated Harris County on August 18th, 2022(Source: WTVM)
By WTVM Digital Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - High school football games continue across this Thursday and Friday.

Four teams Georgia teams will play on Thursday night. Region play begins for several Alabama teams in 7A.

[TAP OR CLICK FOR AUGUST 25-26TH MATCHUPS]

FAN PICK’EM

Vote to decide who you think will win in these five upcoming matchups. The ‘Fan Vote’ will be revealed each Wednesday night on “The Score.” You can watch by checking back to this story on WTVM.com or the News Leader 9 app. Alternatively, you can watch “The Score” by downloading the WTVM channel on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

VOTE FOR PLAY OF THE WEEK

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vonquetta Levett (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
Lee County woman arrested for fatal Loachapoka shooting
Coroner: 4-month-old Columbus homicide victim's name released
Mother of 4-month-old Columbus homicide victim speaks
Possible changes to Alabama's graduation requirements
Alabama looks to change high school graduation requirements
Columbus church holds weekly food giveaways for community
Rain chances return Monday, throughout workweek
Rain in forecast Monday, highs in mid 80s

Latest News

WTVM Sports Overtime
SPORTS OVERTIME: Scores & highlights from first week of high school football
Phenix City Schools implementing new sports safety rules
Mack Strong Stadium at Brookstone School
Brookstone School in Columbus names new athletic stadium
In The Huddle with Harris County
IN THE HUDDLE: Harris County