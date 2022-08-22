LaGrange husband arrested after being shot by wife in self-defense

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A husband faces multiple charges after his wife shoots him in self-defense, LaGrange police say.

According to LaGrange authorities, on Aug. 19, police responded to a residence on Loch Court regarding someone being shot.

Upon arrival, officers found Charles Shields suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was immediately taken to the hospital to receive treatment for his injury.

The Criminal Investigations Section began an investigation into the shooting, where it was discovered Shields was physically assaulting his wife.

Investigators say during the assault, Sheild’s wife got a gun and shot him in self-defense. After she shot the suspect, she left the residence and called the police for help.

Authorities issued the following arrest warrants for Sheilds:

Aggravated Assault

Strong-armed robbery

False imprisonment

2nd-degree criminal damage to property

Obstruction of hindering person making an emergency telephone call

In addition, Sheilds had prior warrants for his arrest at the time of the incident, including failure to appear in court and two probation violations. The suspect was also on felony probation for a prior aggravated assault offense.

No charges have been made against Sheild’s wife.

This investigation is ongoing and more charges could be pending for the suspect.

