New workweek, Same pattern

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain coverage will be around 40 to 60% through the workweek so keep the umbrella handy. Highs will mostly be in the low to mid 80s as a result of the clouds and showers at times.

Keep the umbrella handy this week with rain at times! (Source: WTVM Weather)

More clouds than sun are expected on this Monday. Occasional scattered showers along with some embedded downpours/storms will move in from the west, especially from late morning through the afternoon. About half of the Chattahoochee Valley will see rain. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Occasional scattered showers swing in from the west and the clouds stay in place. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Showers will continue at times overnight and Tuesday morning with a chance of rain each day throughout the week. Rain coverage appears to peak Thursday before we may see a little less rain for the weekend.

Even though our highs mostly stay in the 80s, you’ll be feeling the sticky factor thanks to high humidity day in and day out.

While it won't be too hot, it will be very sticky! (Source: WTVM Weather)

Forecast rain totals are around a half inch to two inches through the workweek with higher amounts west of us so some of those heavier bands could get closer to our east Alabama counties from time to time.

On average, about a half inch to 2 inches of rainfall are in the forecast. Some days, you won't get any rain! (Source: WTVM Weather)

