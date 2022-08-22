Stacey Abrams opens campaign headquarters in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday, Democratic candidate for Governor Stacey Abrams officially opened her campaign headquarters in the Good Life City.

The new headquarters is located at the SunTrust building located at 410 West Broad Street. Some residents and City leaders gathered at that location to celebrate its opening. While Abrams wasn’t there for the celebration, she had this to say to her supporters.

Abrams said she was not at her campaign headquarters grand opening because she was traveling in another part of southwest Georgia. (walb)

“Getting ready to make the next 79 days the best 79 days. The doors you’re going to knock the calls you’re going to make, the conversations you’re going to have and the lives we’re going to change together,” she said. “Thank you for who you are. Thank you got your commitment to this mission. Thank you for being a part of One Georgia.”

For some, having a candidate bring their campaign to a smaller city like Albany means a lot.

“We know a lot of time again the concerns are Atlanta and other parts of the state may overshadow us here down in Southwest Georgia and I think it says to voters down here that she will be a governor who will see Southwest Georgia and address the concerns that we have,” said Demetrius Young, Albany Ward 6 City Commissioner.

Young said Abrams headquarters lets voters know she supports Southwest Georgia communities. (walb)

With election day less than four months away, some voters said many things hang in the balance of what their final vote will be.

”Because with this election everything is on the line. Health care, childcare, education, everything is on the line,” Charles Johnson, Lee County resident said.

According to AARP polling numbers, Governor Brian Kemp still leads Abrams in a 52% to 45% among all likely voters.

Voters who showed up to Sunday’s event are hoping Abrams can stick to her promises of improving many things including infrastructure.

Crawford has lived in Albany all his life and said he's ready to see changes. (walb)

“Because Albany Georgia is a very poor city when it comes to poverty and all this so I feel that if she can come to Albany and go around and look at these communities, especially the south side of town and the east side of town, she can come and see those places and everything then she would know what Albany Georgia needs,” said Kelvin Crawford, Albany resident.

State leaders are encouraging everyone to vote in the upcoming election.

Sims said she encourages the younger generation to get out and vote. (walb)

“And we want that engagement to be focused on the future of the state of Georgia. There are so many issues that we’re concerned about and especially the economic development of Southwest Georgia,” Freddie Sims, State Senator for District 12.

WALB News 10′s Lenah Allen reached out to Governor Brian Kemp to see if he had plans to open a campaign headquarters in Southwest Georgia but has not heard back yet.

