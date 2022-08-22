Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Stacey Abrams opens campaign headquarters in Albany

Stacey Abrams opens campaign headquarters in Albany
By Lenah Allen
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:38 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday, Democratic candidate for Governor Stacey Abrams officially opened her campaign headquarters in the Good Life City.

The new headquarters is located at the SunTrust building located at 410 West Broad Street. Some residents and City leaders gathered at that location to celebrate its opening. While Abrams wasn’t there for the celebration, she had this to say to her supporters.

Abrams said she was not at her campaign headquarters grand opening because she was traveling in...
Abrams said she was not at her campaign headquarters grand opening because she was traveling in another part of southwest Georgia.(walb)

“Getting ready to make the next 79 days the best 79 days. The doors you’re going to knock the calls you’re going to make, the conversations you’re going to have and the lives we’re going to change together,” she said. “Thank you for who you are. Thank you got your commitment to this mission. Thank you for being a part of One Georgia.”

For some, having a candidate bring their campaign to a smaller city like Albany means a lot.

“We know a lot of time again the concerns are Atlanta and other parts of the state may overshadow us here down in Southwest Georgia and I think it says to voters down here that she will be a governor who will see Southwest Georgia and address the concerns that we have,” said Demetrius Young, Albany Ward 6 City Commissioner.

Young said Abrams headquarters lets voters know she supports Southwest Georgia communities.
Young said Abrams headquarters lets voters know she supports Southwest Georgia communities.(walb)

With election day less than four months away, some voters said many things hang in the balance of what their final vote will be.

”Because with this election everything is on the line. Health care, childcare, education, everything is on the line,” Charles Johnson, Lee County resident said.

According to AARP polling numbers, Governor Brian Kemp still leads Abrams in a 52% to 45% among all likely voters.

Voters who showed up to Sunday’s event are hoping Abrams can stick to her promises of improving many things including infrastructure.

Crawford has lived in Albany all his life and said he's ready to see changes.
Crawford has lived in Albany all his life and said he's ready to see changes.(walb)

“Because Albany Georgia is a very poor city when it comes to poverty and all this so I feel that if she can come to Albany and go around and look at these communities, especially the south side of town and the east side of town, she can come and see those places and everything then she would know what Albany Georgia needs,” said Kelvin Crawford, Albany resident.

State leaders are encouraging everyone to vote in the upcoming election.

Sims said she encourages the younger generation to get out and vote.
Sims said she encourages the younger generation to get out and vote.(walb)

“And we want that engagement to be focused on the future of the state of Georgia. There are so many issues that we’re concerned about and especially the economic development of Southwest Georgia,” Freddie Sims, State Senator for District 12.

WALB News 10′s Lenah Allen reached out to Governor Brian Kemp to see if he had plans to open a campaign headquarters in Southwest Georgia but has not heard back yet.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects arrested with over 2,000 lbs. of meth in Meriwether County
Suspects arrested with over 2,000 lbs. of meth in Meriwether County
3 people shot in weekend shooting on Garden Drive in Columbus
3 people shot in weekend shooting on Garden Dr. in Columbus
Coroner: Man killed in hit and run accident on Neil Dr. in Columbus
LaGrange husband arrested after being shot by wife in self-defense
Jerel Raphael Brown is charged in at least two shootings on Interstate 85 in Alabama and...
Suspect in I-85 shooting being held without bond in Lee County Jail

Latest News

Game of the Week: Spencer at Carver
Game of the Week: Spencer at Carver
PROFILE: Chris West running for GA’s district two congressional seat
PROFILE: Chris West running for GA’s district two congressional seat
Flock cameras helping police catch suspects across Chattahoochee Valley
Flock cameras helping police catch suspects across Chattahoochee Valley
HUD announces housing vouchers for people with disabilities
Former Alabama state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. was charged with first-degree sex abuse on Aug. 23,...
Former Alabama lawmaker, political activist charged with sex abuse