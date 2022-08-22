Stuck in Rainy Weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been another cloudy day across the valley! This has kept our temperatures down throughout the afternoon. So far today we have seen mostly passing showers, but these could build to larger thunderstorms as we head into the evening hours. Cloudy skies and relatively mild afternoon highs will stick around for the rest of the week, which means the storms we see will not have much heat energy to work with. They can still produce lightning, heavy rain, and strong winds though so make sure to stay updated with us on the WTVM weather app. Thursday into Friday we expect a frontal system to move through bringing another bigger wave of showers and storms. However, after this it looks like things dry up a little. That means that rain coverage over the weekend will be back to average (around 30%) and stay in the evening hours. Heading into the next work week it looks for now that we will stick with average rain coverage - regardless, keep the rain gear on hand!

