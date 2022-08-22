Suspects arrested with over 2,000 lbs. of meth in Meriwether County

MERIWETHER, Ga. (WTVM) - Three people are arrested after authorities find a large amount of concealed crystal methamphetamine in Meriwether County.

According to the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office, on August 12, deputies discovered a large delivery of corrugated construction pipes in the front yard of a county resident’s home.

An investigation uncovered that some pipes contained a significant amount of crystal meth hidden inside the ribs of the pipes.

Authorities say approximately 2,480 pounds of meth was recovered from the tubes.

Investigators with the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office and the Upson County Drug Task Force identified the three suspects responsible for receiving the narcotics.

Investigators also say that they believe someone most likely smuggled the drugs from Mexico into the US.

With the help of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the suspects were moved into their custody and now face federal drug smuggling charges.

Sheriff Chuck Smith says this case is still an ongoing investigation.

“I appreciate the work done by our personnel and all agencies involved. It was a collaborative effort in the success of this investigation. The investigative results are evident with the arrest made and the seizure of such a large quantity of illegal narcotics. These drugs not only negatively affect our community but communities throughout the country. We would not have been as successful in this undertaking without the support of all the agencies listed, and I want to thank them again for their help,” said Smith.

Meriwether County says the help provided by their local, state and federal partner law enforcement agencies is what made the investigation and arrests successful.

