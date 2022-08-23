Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Atlanta council member pushes to keep rap lyrics from being used as evidence

Young Thug's appearance in an Atlanta court.
Young Thug's appearance in an Atlanta court.
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a push from an Atlanta city council member to keep rap lyrics from being used as evidence in court. It’s in response to Young Thug’s RICO charges.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says the rapper’s lyrics implicate murder and gang life. But now, Atlanta city councilmember Antonio Lewis says he wants the state legislature to review the law that allows prosecutors to use lyrics as evidence.

“Bob Marley did not confess to having shot a sheriff and Johnny Cash didn’t confess to having shot a man in Reno and watched him die,” Councilmember Antonio Lewis said.

The Public Safety and Legal Administration Committee tabled the matter for discussion at a future meeting.

RELATED | Art or evidence? Rap lyrics used in charges against Atlanta rappers

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects arrested with over 2,000 lbs. of meth in Meriwether County
Suspects arrested with over 2,000 lbs. of meth in Meriwether County
3 people shot in weekend shooting on Garden Drive in Columbus
3 people shot in weekend shooting on Garden Dr. in Columbus
Coroner: Man killed in hit and run accident on Neil Dr. in Columbus
LaGrange husband arrested after being shot by wife in self-defense
Vonquetta Levett (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
Lee County woman arrested for fatal Loachapoka shooting

Latest News

Flock Cameras
Flock cameras helping police catch suspects across Chattahoochee Valley
Judge sentences man in animal abuse case in Columbus
PROFILE: Chris West running for GA’s district two congressional seat
Amy Sanchez (HCCMS); Felisha Martin (HCCMS); Jennifer Lean (Park); Audra Miller (Park); Mary...
Harris County School District announces Teacher, Support Person of the Year
Amy Sanchez (HCCMS); Felisha Martin (HCCMS); Jennifer Lean (Park); Audra Miller (Park); Mary...
Teacher and Support Person of the Year