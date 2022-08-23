Business Break
Chattahoochee Valley Community College’s students return to campus

(Source: Chattahoochee Valley Community College)
By WTVM News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Aug. 22 marked the first day of the fall semester for Chattahoochee Valley Community College (CVCC).

According to college president Jackie Screws, enrollment is up eight percent, with 1,300 students enrolled at CVCC.

They are also hoping to see an increase in their dual-enrollment program.

Initially, the college was only able to offer dual-enrollment scholarships to students pursuing careers in technical education jobs. However, they can now provide scholarships to academic dual enrolled students, too.

“We’re just excited to see a return of our in-person students. We’ve seen an influx of students who are interested in our in-person classes, so that’s exciting for us, and it means to me that people are ready to get back to the normalcy that we experienced before covid, so we’re excited about that.”

The school recently signed an agreement with Troy University to engage in a concurrent enrollment program for those interested in a career in education.

