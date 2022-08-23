Columbus police searching for critically missing 70-year-old man

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for a 70-year-old missing man.

Authorities say John Dorsey was last seen on Aug. 22 around 6 p.m. on the 6300 block of Ashwood Drive in Columbus.

He is described as 5′9 and about 150 lbs., last wearing a long sleeves green shirt, dark grey jeans and turquoise shoes.

According to police, Dorsey is also described as having Schizoaffective Disorder.

Anyone with information on this missing man’s whereabouts, contact 911 or Youth Services at 706-653-3449.

