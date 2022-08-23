Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus police searching for critically missing 70-year-old man

Columbus police searching for missing 70-year-old man
Columbus police searching for missing 70-year-old man(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for a 70-year-old missing man.

Authorities say John Dorsey was last seen on Aug. 22 around 6 p.m. on the 6300 block of Ashwood Drive in Columbus.

He is described as 5′9 and about 150 lbs., last wearing a long sleeves green shirt, dark grey jeans and turquoise shoes.

According to police, Dorsey is also described as having Schizoaffective Disorder.

Anyone with information on this missing man’s whereabouts, contact 911 or Youth Services at 706-653-3449.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vonquetta Levett (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
Lee County woman arrested for fatal Loachapoka shooting
Coroner: 4-month-old Columbus homicide victim's name released
Mother of 4-month-old Columbus homicide victim speaks
Possible changes to Alabama's graduation requirements
Alabama looks to change high school graduation requirements
Coroner: Man killed in hit and run accident on Veteran Pkwy in Columbus
Suspects arrested with over 2,000 lbs. of meth in Meriwether County
Suspects arrested with over 2,000 lbs. of meth in Meriwether County

Latest News

LaGrange husband arrested after being shot by wife in self-defense
3 people shot in weekend shooting on Garden Drive in Columbus
3 people shot in weekend shooting on Garden Dr. in Columbus
Bitty and Beau's Coffee
Bitty & Beau’s Coffee Shop now open in Downtown Auburn
Coroner: Man killed in hit and run accident on Veteran Pkwy in Columbus