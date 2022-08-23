Dreary weather sticking around

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Damp and gloomy weather remains in the forecast for at least the next few days. There are some indications that not as much rain and more sun returns by the weekend.

Cloudy with passing showers around at any time on this Tuesday. Keep in mind rain looks pretty light. With that said, temperatures stay in the 70s most of the day before maxing out in the low 80s for a couple hours.

Passing light showers at any time Tuesday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

We’ll continue to see showers at times tonight, Wednesday and Thursday. If we see any breaks of sunshine Wednesday, there could be some afternoon thunderstorms. I think the most widespread and best chance of heavier rain comes Thursday with rain coverage around 60 to 70% as a front finally moves through.

Rain coverage stays elevated through at least Thursday so expect more wet weather at times. (Source: WTVM Weather)

As of this morning, the front is stalled out to northwest and won’t be in a rush to move much. A low pressure is riding along that front that is expected to give us downpours at times the next few days, especially Wednesday and Thursday.

A slow moving front and area of surface low pressure is responsible for extreme rain and flooding in the ArkLaTex. We're getting some of the showers from that, although not as heavy. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The upper level pattern also supports waves of rain/storms at times as we’re sitting in between two very spaced out ridges of high pressure. That’s creating what we call a weakness allowing disturbances to continue to affect the region. While it is cutting down on our heat as highs stay mostly in the low 80s through Thursday, the humidity remains sky high!

The upper level flow also supports waves of rain and storms for at least a few more days. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The main flood threat is expected to stay to our west.

We're generally expecting a half inch to an inch and a half of rain in the valley through the workweek. Much higher amounts to our west. (Source: WTVM Weather)

As we head into the weekend, perhaps as early as Friday, the rain should be a little more spaced out and not as widespread. We’ll keep an eye on those trends.

Sun, clouds and a chance of storms for the weekend but the rain doesn't look as widespread right now. (Source: WTVM Weather)

