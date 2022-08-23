Harris County School District announces Teacher, Support Person of the Year
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Each school within the Harris County School District (HCSD) announced its Teacher of the Year and Support Person of Year with two new additions.
The EOC has named a Teacher of the Year, and the HCSD Central Office has announced a Support Person of the Year.
The honorees will be recognized at the 50-yard line of Durham Field at Tiger Stadium before the Homecoming Football game on Friday, Sept. 9, and the district’s Evening with the Stars event recognizing faculty and staff.
The person selected as the District Teacher of the Year will represent Harris County in the Georgia Teacher of the Year selection process and will then represent the state in the National Teacher of the Year selection process.
Check below for a complete list of honorees:
- Harris County High School – 1st Sgt. Willie Sutton/Sandra Moton
- Harris County Carver Middle School – Felisha Martin/Amy Sanchez
- Creekside Intermediate School – Emily Banks/Aimee Spurlock
- Mulberry Creek Elementary School – Lauren LeComte/Brandi Still
- New Mountain Hill Elementary School – Mary Thompson/Kristi Dodelin
- Park Elementary School – Jennifer Lean/Audra Miller
- Pine Ridge Elementary School – Amanda Sizemore/Diane Weed
- Education Opportunities Center (EOC) – Alesha Erickson
- Central Office – Renee Lipp
For more information, click here or contact 706-628-4206.
