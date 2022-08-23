Business Break
HUD announces housing vouchers for people with disabilities

By Katrice Nolan
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Althea Kimbrough can now tell us all about her bell peppers after qualifying for a government program that helped her keep her home after the pandemic.

“I almost ended up homeless,” says Kimbrough.

This after being labeled high risk during the pandemic with several health issues. “I have diabetes, high blood pressure, I have sciatica on the right side,” says Kimbrough.

It creates strong back pain and makes it difficult for her to stand for a long time., keeping Althea from working.

It almost cost her her home, but thanks to a government program, she can enjoy her garden.

“I was able to qualify because I didn’t have no type of income. My landlord had issued out an eviction notice,” says Kimbrough, leaving her looking for help,

Most recently, the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced the 8-11 program specifically for people with disabilities who end up out of work and unable to find housing.

At Access to Independence, they are available to help people find programs like 8-11.

“Section 8 voucher, which assist those who are elderly or disabled or are on set government and the government will either pay half or maybe assisting those who are homeless,” says Housing Specialist Ronaldo Morrison.

“Unfortunately, there are not a lot of housing options. We try have them to call in sooner rather than later. That way, they have options,” says Para support coordinator Shannon Ginn Giving people like althea options. “Try to make a house a home,” says Kimbrough.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

