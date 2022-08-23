Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus man pleads guilty to aggravated animal cruelty

(MGN)
By WTVM News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus man accused of trapping and stomping his wife’s dog faced a judge.

27-year-old Charles van Pelt learned his fate after pleading guilty to aggravated animal cruelty.

Pelt faced a maximum of five years in prison for the felony offense that left the dog critically injured. The dog was put down the following day.

In a negotiated plea, Pelt was sentenced to five years in prison, three to be served, and the rest on probation.

The judge also ordered him to pay a $1,000 fine, over $700 to his wife for vet bills and to do 1,000 hours of community service.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects arrested with over 2,000 lbs. of meth in Meriwether County
Suspects arrested with over 2,000 lbs. of meth in Meriwether County
3 people shot in weekend shooting on Garden Drive in Columbus
3 people shot in weekend shooting on Garden Dr. in Columbus
Coroner: Man killed in hit and run accident on Neil Dr. in Columbus
LaGrange husband arrested after being shot by wife in self-defense
Vonquetta Levett (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
Lee County woman arrested for fatal Loachapoka shooting

Latest News

Flock Cameras
Flock cameras helping police catch suspects across Chattahoochee Valley
Schley County School District employee celebrates 48 years
Schley County School District employee celebrates 48 years
PROFILE: Chris West running for GA’s district two congressional seat
Amy Sanchez (HCCMS); Felisha Martin (HCCMS); Jennifer Lean (Park); Audra Miller (Park); Mary...
Harris County School District announces Teacher, Support Person of the Year