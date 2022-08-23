Columbus man pleads guilty to aggravated animal cruelty
Published: Aug. 23, 2022
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus man accused of trapping and stomping his wife’s dog faced a judge.
27-year-old Charles van Pelt learned his fate after pleading guilty to aggravated animal cruelty.
Pelt faced a maximum of five years in prison for the felony offense that left the dog critically injured. The dog was put down the following day.
In a negotiated plea, Pelt was sentenced to five years in prison, three to be served, and the rest on probation.
The judge also ordered him to pay a $1,000 fine, over $700 to his wife for vet bills and to do 1,000 hours of community service.
