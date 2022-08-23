Keep the Umbrella by the Door

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - You guessed it - the rain stays. Overnight tonight we will continue to see weak showers rolling through. These do not have much potential to turn into thunderstorms because of the thick clouds we’ve seen the past few days and the lack of heat energy due to cooler than average temperatures. The same story stays for the middle of the work week tomorrow. By Thursday/Friday we are still expecting a change in the pattern - a front pushing through bringing even greater rain chances and hopefully some drier air behind it. If the drier air does make it down here we can expect a pretty nice weekend with more clear skies and less rain coverage. The drier trend looks to stick around into the next week, but we can still expect a few afternoon showers and storms.

