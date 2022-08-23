MCSD to host ceremony to kickoff construction for school replacement project

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the Dawson/St. Mary’s Replacement School.

This event marks the beginning of construction for the elementary schools’ replacement project.

The groundbreaking is free to the public and will take place on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 9:30 a.m. at 180 Northstar Drive in Columbus.

For more information on this event, contact the Office of Communication at 706-748-2034.

