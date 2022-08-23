Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

PHOTOS: San Diego Zoo Safari Park welcomes ‘significant’ birth of baby white rhino

The San Diego Zoo Safari Park said it welcomed the birth of a white rhino calf.
The San Diego Zoo Safari Park said it welcomed the birth of a white rhino calf.(San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (Gray News) - The San Diego Zoo Safari Park announced this week the arrival of a male white rhino born to a first-time mother.

According to the park, the unnamed calf was conceived through natural breeding with the mother, Livia, and the father, J Gregory, and was born on Aug. 6.

Wildlife care specialists report the calf is healthy, confident and full of energy. They said Livia is an excellent mother, being very attentive and protective.

The San Diego Zoo Safari Park said it welcomed the birth of a white rhino calf.
The San Diego Zoo Safari Park said it welcomed the birth of a white rhino calf.(San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance)

Representatives with the park said, “all rhino births are significant,” and the calf’s birth represents an essential step with Livia carrying a calf to term, as she could serve as a surrogate mother in the future.

Livia and her calf are expected to remain in a private habitat to allow time for bonding at the Nikita Kahn Rhino Rescue Center within the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 people shot in weekend shooting on Garden Drive in Columbus
3 people shot in weekend shooting on Garden Dr. in Columbus
Suspects arrested with over 2,000 lbs. of meth in Meriwether County
Suspects arrested with over 2,000 lbs. of meth in Meriwether County
Coroner: Man killed in hit and run accident on Neil Dr. in Columbus
LaGrange husband arrested after being shot by wife in self-defense
Vonquetta Levett (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
Lee County woman arrested for fatal Loachapoka shooting

Latest News

Selling a home
Housing market sees rise in canceled contracts
Increase in canceled housing contracts
Domestic violence cases increasing in Georgia and Alabama
Domestic violence cases increasing in Georgia and Alabama
A specially appointed prosecutor said he will not pursue any charges against the Atlanta police...
Officer won’t face any charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting
Attorney General Merrick Garland with Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Civil...
Former Louisville cop pleads guilty in Breonna Taylor case