Police searching for suspect in property theft at Target in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are searching for a suspect in a theft of property incident that happened on August 9 at a Target, authorities say.

According to police, the store’s surveillance video showed the victim leaving a shopping cart with their wallet and other items unattended while using the dressing room at about 2 p.m.

While in the dressing room, the suspect approached the cart and grabbed the victim’s wallet before leaving the store in a silver SUV at 2:12 p.m.

Police described the suspect as a Black male and last seen wearing a gray hat, gray Captain America t-shirt, tan pants, and black shoes.

If anyone has information on this incident or can identify the suspect, contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.