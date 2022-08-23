PROFILE: Chris West running for GA’s district two congressional seat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The general election is right around the corner, coming up on November 8th.

News Leader 9 is profiling one of the most highly contested races in Georgia: Georgia’s Second Congressional seat that Congressman Sanford Bishop has held for decades, and attorney Chris West is hoping to flip.

A native of Thomasville, Georgia, Chris West is running on the Republican side and standing on three promises if elected: to be the people’s voice, fueling the economy and energy independence.

Born and raised in Southwest Georgia, Chris West is a husband, father and attorney.

Vying to flip the District two Congressional seat in the peach State, West says incumbent Congressman Sanford Bishop has had 30 years to fight for Georgians, but now it’s his turn.

“I’ve been married for 15 years,” West said. “I have three kids, and I’m a commercial developer and an officer in GA’s international Guard. I love Georgia, and I love this district.”

West explained some of his passions if elected including border control, pushing back government regulations to fuel the economy and energy independence: “Our businesses, farmers and families are hurting right now. This economy is in dire straights. We’ve got to get an energy policy that gets our country back on track... we’ve got to get crime under control, and that’s what we’re going to do when I get elected.”

Crime: a hot topic in Columbus after the city saw more than 70 homicides just last year. West explained securing the Southern border will be a good start in decreasing crime and regulating drug use.

“We’ve got to get a border that’s secure, and we have to fund our law enforcement... better training better funding, and that’s what we are going to do. Sanford has been there for thirty years. It’s time for him to go. We’re going to win the farm vote. We’re going to surprise people on November the 8th.”

This is part one in a two part series.

News Leader 9′s Ashlee Williams is talking to Congressman Sanford Bishop Wednesday, so catch his interview and platforms then.

