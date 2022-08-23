Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

PROFILE: Chris West running for GA’s district two congressional seat

By Ashlee Williams
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The general election is right around the corner, coming up on November 8th.

News Leader 9 is profiling one of the most highly contested races in Georgia: Georgia’s Second Congressional seat that Congressman Sanford Bishop has held for decades, and attorney Chris West is hoping to flip.

A native of Thomasville, Georgia, Chris West is running on the Republican side and standing on three promises if elected: to be the people’s voice, fueling the economy and energy independence.

Born and raised in Southwest Georgia, Chris West is a husband, father and attorney.

Vying to flip the District two Congressional seat in the peach State, West says incumbent Congressman Sanford Bishop has had 30 years to fight for Georgians, but now it’s his turn.

“I’ve been married for 15 years,” West said. “I have three kids, and I’m a commercial developer and an officer in GA’s international Guard. I love Georgia, and I love this district.”

West explained some of his passions if elected including border control, pushing back government regulations to fuel the economy and energy independence: “Our businesses, farmers and families are hurting right now. This economy is in dire straights. We’ve got to get an energy policy that gets our country back on track... we’ve got to get crime under control, and that’s what we’re going to do when I get elected.”

Crime: a hot topic in Columbus after the city saw more than 70 homicides just last year. West explained securing the Southern border will be a good start in decreasing crime and regulating drug use.

“We’ve got to get a border that’s secure, and we have to fund our law enforcement... better training better funding, and that’s what we are going to do. Sanford has been there for thirty years. It’s time for him to go. We’re going to win the farm vote. We’re going to surprise people on November the 8th.”

This is part one in a two part series.

News Leader 9′s Ashlee Williams is talking to Congressman Sanford Bishop Wednesday, so catch his interview and platforms then.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects arrested with over 2,000 lbs. of meth in Meriwether County
Suspects arrested with over 2,000 lbs. of meth in Meriwether County
3 people shot in weekend shooting on Garden Drive in Columbus
3 people shot in weekend shooting on Garden Dr. in Columbus
Coroner: Man killed in hit and run accident on Neil Dr. in Columbus
LaGrange husband arrested after being shot by wife in self-defense
Vonquetta Levett (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
Lee County woman arrested for fatal Loachapoka shooting

Latest News

Flock Cameras
Flock cameras helping police catch suspects across Chattahoochee Valley
Judge sentences man in animal abuse case in Columbus
Amy Sanchez (HCCMS); Felisha Martin (HCCMS); Jennifer Lean (Park); Audra Miller (Park); Mary...
Harris County School District announces Teacher, Support Person of the Year
Amy Sanchez (HCCMS); Felisha Martin (HCCMS); Jennifer Lean (Park); Audra Miller (Park); Mary...
Teacher and Support Person of the Year