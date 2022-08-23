Business Break
Schley County School District employee celebrates 48 years

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SCHLEY COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Schley County School District is celebrating a special employee.

Lunch lady, Minnie Swanson, is celebrating 48 years in the cafeteria. Miss Minnie was 23 years old when she stared working in the lunch room.

Some of the students gave her a cake when she first got to work Tuesday, August 23, and some of the staff members gave her roses.

“I mean it means everything - the kids here love her, the staff love her, she love Schley County Schools, and for her this isn’t work this is what she does,” said Harley Calhoun, principal.

Thursday is the best days because she is know for her fried chicken.

