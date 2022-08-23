Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Suspect in I-85 shooting being held without bond in Lee County Jail

Jerel Raphael Brown is charged in at least two shootings on Interstate 85 in Alabama and...
Jerel Raphael Brown is charged in at least two shootings on Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia, as well as a shooting on Atlanta Highway in Montgomery.(Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The suspect in a recent shooting rampage on Interstate 85 in East Alabama recently appeared in court.

According to court documents, Jerel Brown is facing numerous charges, including attempted murder in Auburn.

Last Wednesday, Aug. 17, Brown was arrested in Lafayette and charged in connection to three separate shootings on I-85 in Georgia and Alabama.

The court documents say Brown’s last job was at Hyundai Factory, but Brown states he was on unpaid medical leave for about three to four months.

Auburn police released a video recently of numerous guns and more than 2,000 rounds of ammo that authorities recovered in Brown’s 1966 Cadillac sedan.

Documents also say the 39-year-old refused to sign an order for a Sept. 28 hearing.

He is currently being held in the Lee County Jail without bond.

Only one person was injured in the three shootings. Unfortunately, that victim was shot in the head and is still in critical condition.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vonquetta Levett (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
Lee County woman arrested for fatal Loachapoka shooting
Coroner: 4-month-old Columbus homicide victim's name released
Mother of 4-month-old Columbus homicide victim speaks
Possible changes to Alabama's graduation requirements
Alabama looks to change high school graduation requirements
Coroner: Man killed in hit and run accident on Neil Dr. in Columbus
Suspects arrested with over 2,000 lbs. of meth in Meriwether County
Suspects arrested with over 2,000 lbs. of meth in Meriwether County

Latest News

Domestic violence cases increasing in Georgia and Alabama
(Source: Chattahoochee Valley Community College)
Chattahoochee Valley Community College’s students return to campus
Efforts being made to unionize Auburn aviation plant
Dirty stovetops, filthy bathtubs with stagnant black water, air vents filled with dust and...
Auburn apartment complex welcomed residents with move-in issues