Clouds and occasional rain not leaving yet

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two or three more days of unsettled weather remain in the forecast with passing showers at times no matter the time of day. Every once in a while, a quick downpour or storms is possible. For Wednesday’s forecast, refer to Monday and Tuesday’s weather. That is, a cloudy sky with light morning showers and sprinkles around followed by a chance of showers and thunderstorms in spots. A little less than half of us are expected to get rain. Highs reach 82 to 84 degrees. Rain coverage peaks Thursday at around 60%. Again, rain could move through at any time, perhaps most likely in the morning through mid afternoon. Highs in the low 80s. Friday looks like our transition day as we keep scattered showers and some storms in the forecast but I’m optimistic we’ll get a little more sun by the end of the day. That trend should continue into the weekend. Fewer rain/storms, more sun mixing in with the clouds and warmer temperatures. A system should start sending the more organized rain to the south. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, perhaps nearing 90 in drier spots. As of now, the last few days of August next week feature about a 30-40% chance of rain.

