Columbus to apply for $238k grant to fund programs to keep kids off the street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Local crime is still a huge topic of concern for many people across the Chattahoochee Valley. During Tuesday’s Columbus City Council meeting, city leaders discussed ways to use state funding to curtail the problem.

For over 20 years, Dr. Gail Burgos has been a part of Girls Inc., a local nonprofit organization geared toward teaching young women to be resilient.

“So, what do you need to know about me now?” Burgos asks one of the ladies at the center, who responds, “We need to get to know each other...That’s right. We need to get to know each other.”

Dr. Burgos says the center serves as a safe space for women and girls ages six to 18, providing mentorship and teaching communication skills.

“We provide after-school programming for our community daughters, as I like to refer to them as well as summer programming,” said Dr. Burgos.

Young ladies receive help with homework, participate in STEM-related programs learning about financial literacy, math, reading and science, and can also play several sports ranging from basketball to golf.

“Girls have a right to take risks, strive freely and take pride in success. Girls have a right to,” yells the group of young women as they recite Girls Inc.’s Bill of Rights.

With youth crime on the rise across the Chattahoochee Valley, Dr. Burgos is happy to hear Columbus City Council is considering applying for a $238,000 grant to fund more after-school programs to keep kids off the street.

“It’s critical for this community if we’re talking about, you know, we want to give our youth something to do and something that they want to do and be attracted to, to help steer them in the right direction,” said Dr. Burgos.

She said she’s talked to other organizations like Cure Violence, the Boys and Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley, church leaders and Mayor Skip Henderson to discuss ways to curtail local crime involving teens.

Dr. Burgos said, “We’re all providing those opportunities for our teens, particularly -- ‘cus that area -- ninth through 12th grade that we all struggling with -- how do we get more of that population into our doors?”

As the rate of youth crime continues increasing, she encourages others to come together to find ways to combat this issue.

“I am beautiful inside and outside...I am beautiful just the way I am,” said the young women together, chanting the nonprofit’s ‘I am Beautiful’ pledge.

A motion was unanimously approved for Columbus to apply for the $238,000 Georgia Statewide Afterschool Network BOOST grant. The funds will go towards programs to keep kids off the street if awarded.

