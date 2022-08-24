Columbus District 4 councilwoman to hold community town hall meeting

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Councilwoman Toyia Tucker will host a town hall for the District 4 community.

There will be several topics on the list, and other city officials will also be at the town hall.

Some issues include the Shirley B. Winston pool, which has been closed for the past five years.

Parks and Rec Director Holli Browder will be on-site to give an update on the matter.

Some transportation special local sales tax (T-SPLOST) projects will be discussed, including the multi-million dollar project planned for Steam Mill Road.

“We just want to get our community informed and activated. Citizen engagement is important. COVID really shifted a lot of things that I wanted to do,” said Tucker.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 at the City Services Center in the Council Chambers.

