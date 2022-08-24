Business Break
LaGrange police searching for missing 51-year-old woman last seen May 26

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are asking for the public’s help in giving information to locate a missing woman.

51-year-old Michelle Dunlap Smith was last seen May 26, at approximately 11 p.m., near WellStar West Georgia Medical Center. She was reported missing by family on May 27 when they had not heard from her.

Smith was last seen wearing a sky blue shirt, tie-dye shorts, and sky blue shoes.

She is described as 5′4 and weighs about 220 pounds.

Smith’s family is offering a $2,500 reward to anyone who can supply information leading to her location.

Anyone with information about Smith or her possible location, should contact Troup County 911, Detective Sweatt at 706-883-2690 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

