Man accused of killing pregnant Troup Co. woman to appear in court

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The man in a deadly Troup County shooting that killed a pregnant mother in late 2021 is scheduled to appear in court.

Alonzo Dargan Jr., a former Army soldier, is expected in court in Sept. for allegedly shooting 28-year-old Akelia Ware and her unborn baby.

Officials say Dargan was the father of Ware’s unborn child and the two also went to school together.

Authorities are charging him with murder, feticide and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The exact court date is still unknown. However, News Leader 9 will keep you updated, on-air and online.

