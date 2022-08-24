Business Break
Man accused of sexually abusing boy in McDonald’s bathroom

Bryan Sutton, 62, is charged with aggravated kidnapping and criminal sexual abuse after police say he sexually abused a 6-year-old boy at a McDonald's.(Source: Chicago Police Department, WLS via CNN)
By WLS Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WLS) - A Michigan man is facing charges after police say he sexually abused a 6-year-old boy in a McDonald’s bathroom.

Bryan Sutton, of Flint, Michigan, was expected to appear in bond court Tuesday.

Police say a 6-year-old boy was in the bathroom Saturday evening at the McDonald’s flagship restaurant in Chicago when the 62-year-old Sutton went into a stall and sexually abused him.

When security tried to stop Sutton, he allegedly fought back. He was eventually detained and arrested when police showed up.

Sutton is charged with aggravated kidnapping and criminal sexual abuse.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

