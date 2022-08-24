Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Man arrested for multiple sex offender warrants in Muscogee County

Baron Hall
Baron Hall(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man was arrested on multiple warrants by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Sex Offender Task Force on Aug. 24., authorities say.

Sheriff Greg Countryman says Barton Hall was arrested on 11 felony warrants and three misdemeanors in Muscogee County on the following charges:

  • 3 counts of sex abuse of a minor
  • 3 counts of sex offense (2nd degree)
  • 3 counts of sex offense (3rd degree)
  • 2 counts of assault (2nd degree)
  • Disorderly conduct
  • Maliciously destroying property
  • Trespassing

According to officials, the warrants were taken out by the Montgomery County Police Department in Maryland.

Hall was arrested and will await extradition at the Muscogee County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HUD announces housing vouchers for people with disabilities
Teen shot and killed while playing with gun in DeKalb County.
Police: Teen charged after shooting, killing twin brother while playing with gun
Police searching for suspect in property theft at Target in Opelika
Police searching for suspect in property theft at Target in Opelika
Jerel Raphael Brown is charged in at least two shootings on Interstate 85 in Alabama and...
Suspect in I-85 shooting being held without bond in Lee County Jail
LaGrange police searching for missing 51-year-old woman last seen May 26
LaGrange police searching for missing 51-year-old woman last seen May 26

Latest News

Scammers targeting local businesses in East Alabama
Scammers targeting local businesses in East Alabama
Muscogee County schools placed on lockdown after alleged threat
Muscogee County schools placed on lockdown after alleged threat
Auburn University main sign
State-of-the-art classroom, lab complex comes to Auburn’s campus
PROFILE: Incumbent Congressman Sanford Bishop running for re-election