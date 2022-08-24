Man arrested for multiple sex offender warrants in Muscogee County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man was arrested on multiple warrants by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Sex Offender Task Force on Aug. 24., authorities say.

Sheriff Greg Countryman says Barton Hall was arrested on 11 felony warrants and three misdemeanors in Muscogee County on the following charges:

3 counts of sex abuse of a minor

3 counts of sex offense (2nd degree)

3 counts of sex offense (3rd degree)

2 counts of assault (2nd degree)

Disorderly conduct

Maliciously destroying property

Trespassing

According to officials, the warrants were taken out by the Montgomery County Police Department in Maryland.

Hall was arrested and will await extradition at the Muscogee County Jail.

