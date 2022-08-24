Muscogee County schools placed on lockdown after alleged threat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three schools were placed on a temporary lockdown following an alleged threat, officials say.

MCSD’s Director of Communications, Kimberly Wright, confirmed that administrators immediately placed Marshall Success Center on a secured perimeter due to how close the suspected threat was to the school.

In addition, school officials also put J.D. Davis Elementary and the Columbus Roberts Center on a temporary secure perimeter.

MCSD police and Columbus Police Department initiated an investigation and found that they could not prove the threat. Therefore, the lockdown was lifted, and school operations continued as usual.

