New virtual food hall in Columbus to open in Sept.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new way to enjoy delivery service is coming to Columbus.

News Leader 9 got an inside lock at the new kitchen, as the owners held a soft opening.

Galleria Grub is a virtual kitchen that has five restaurants under one roof.

The process is simple. Place your order online, and they will deliver. The operations manager told us it’s a way for a family to choose multiple eating options without going to several places.

“It’s an opportunity for families to, instead of having to settle on one type of food, to be able to order at one location, pay one delivery fee and get everything at one time.”

This is the first of its kind in Columbus, and they are hoping to have more stores soon.

The Galleria Grub will officially open on Sept. 6.

