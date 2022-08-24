No Dry Days In Sight

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s stayed gloomy in the valley so far this week, and those conditions aren’t changing anytime soon! Tonight we will continue to see passing showers and thunderstorms. Heading into tomorrow and Friday coverage increases to 50%. This rain will not be limited to just the afternoon, so keep the umbrella handy because you could see a shower at any time. Over the weekend there is a shift back to “normal” summer conditions - highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Heading into the next work week, things stay drier than this week but we will still see a few pop-up thunderstorms. The good news though - it looks like we may have less humidity in store! We will keep you updated as those details come in.

