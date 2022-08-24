Piedmont Columbus Regional hosts clinical job fair

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional hosted a clinical job fair.

Candidates got a chance to meet with hospital staff, learn what it’s like to work for Piedmont and interview for open positions on the spot.

The hospital is looking for various positions, including paramedics, registered nurses, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and occupational therapists.

“It’s essential. Covid has really hurt healthcare as far as positions that are available, and it has been a challenge throughout the entire covid process. And we are now trying to rebuild our workforce in critical areas such as nursing, lab and respiratory, and we have an abundance of opportunity.”

The event was held a the Bibb Mill Event Center in Columbus.

