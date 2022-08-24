PROFILE: Incumbent Congressman Sanford Bishop running for re-election

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The general election is right around the corner, coming up on November 8th.

We’re highlighting one of the most highly contested seats in the Peach State: the Second Congressional Seat that Congressman Sanford Bishop has held for decades, and Attorney Chris West is hoping to flip.

Sanford Bishop says his 30 years of experience makes him the best man for the job. He tells me he has three priorities this election season: the supply chain, infrastructure and job creation.

Born in Mobile Alabama, Congressman Sanford Bishop is a husband, father and grandfather. With a background in law and the military, Bishop has served Southwest and Middle Georgia in congress since 1993.

“I believe that God has really blessed me with experience and background to use the legislative process to help the 2nd Congressional District of Georgia and our country through the process to create jobs, a stronger economy, better education, safer communities, affordable healthcare and a strong national defense,” Bishop said.

Bishop holds a number of leadership positions, including the House Committee on Appropriations, along with the Chairman of Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration Appropriations Subcommittee, to name a few.

He told News Leader 9′s Ashlee Williams that the past two and half years have been difficult, but he’s worked hard in Washington for his 29 counties through the pandemic.

“I believe that what I am doing now in Congress has helped to bring us out of the dire situation we started in with hundreds of thousands of people dying of COVID and hospitals over run and allowing us to move through that with testing and support to healthcare providers... vaccines and help to families with nutrition who were out of work.”

Crime... a hot topic in the Fountain City.. Bishop says gun control and the creation of jobs is the part of the answer to safer communities “I believe fully in the second amendment but I believe it has to have reasonable background checks so that only responsible people can have access to them. We were able to take steps in congress, and we will continue to do so.”

