Scammers targeting local businesses in East Alabama

(Pixabay)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - In East Alabama, local businesses have been targets of a dangerous scam that has left some registers empty.

The scammer will first call the store pretending to be from the U.S Marshal’s office, saying they’re investigating counterfeit bills and need to collect right now. That’s when they’re asked to meet in a parking lot with $1, $5 and $10 bills.

According to the Auburn police department, at least five businesses have been a victim of a scam that involves a person claiming to be from the U.S. Marshals Office and saying they’re investigating counterfeit bills.

The employee is instructed to collect all one, five, and ten dollar bills to a parking lot where an undercover agent tells them they are not to talk to anyone and corporate is aware of the investigation.

Auburn Detective Jude Hackett said not all scams have been successful, but the suspects have not been caught yet.

“Were going to develop evidence in each case, the ones that are successful and the ones that aren’t successful, but from an investigative standpoint, the ones being sent to collect the money, they’re part of a larger scheme,” said Hackett.

Hackett said scammers target businesses later in the night when they know a manager isn’t present. He said all business owners need to warn their employees about the scam because the scammer can sound persuasive over the phone.

“No legitimate law enforcement agency is going to seize money in that manner,” he said.

The scammers over the phone are said to be persistent, urgent and timely about cooperating with law enforcement.

“When those red flags raise, all they have to do is call their local law enforcement. Any patrol officer that is out on the beat is going to be able to come and identify that no this is not right,” said Hackett.

Hackett said any evidence could help lead investigators to the scammers and the ones orchestrating it.

“They’re all going to see their day in court when it’s all put together,” said Hackett.

