Woman arrested in deadly hit-and-run involving officer had history of reckless driving

Police say Ashley Catlett was arrested in connection with a deadly crash that killed an...
Police say Ashley Catlett was arrested in connection with a deadly crash that killed an off-duty police officer.(Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway, Sean Baute and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Police in Louisville have arrested a woman they say fled the scene of a deadly crash that killed an off-duty officer earlier this week.

The Louisville Metro Police Department reports that 28-year-old Ashleyn Catlett is facing felony charges for leaving the scene of an accident and failing to render aid. Catlett has also been charged for not having a driver’s license and failure to maintain insurance.

According to court documents, Catlett attempted to make a left turn and struck a motorcycle driven by 50-year-old Thomas Elmore, a member of the Shelbyville Police Department. Elmore was thrown from his motorcycle and died.

Authorities said Catlett ran from the scene following the crash and went to a friend’s nearby house asking for help. The 28-year-old left her purse and identification behind in the vehicle.

WAVE reports Catlett has been previously arrested on charges that included fourth-degree assault and reckless driving.

Catlett is currently being held at Louisville Metro Department Corrections on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

