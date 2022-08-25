Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Alabama retiree murdered in Belize

By Brady Talbert
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Rodney Rushing, 66, was a free spirit. That is why he took a chance after retirement and moved 2,270 miles from Salem, Alabama, to Corozal, Belize.

Family members say it was his dream come true. He lived there with his two dogs, Petey and Poppy, for around seven weeks before being brutally murdered on Aug. 17.

Local media reports state the Alabamian was shot nine times outside his new home.

Rushing’s sister, Prattville resident Carla McLean, is devastated. She learned of her brother’s murder early Thursday.

Alabama native Rodney Rushing's family is working with the U.S. Embassy in Belize and local...
Alabama native Rodney Rushing's family is working with the U.S. Embassy in Belize and local police in an effort to find out who murdered him shortly after he moved to the South American country.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

“(He was) wanting a better life and then went to a place that was the end of his life,” McLean said.

She does not believe the attack was random, saying it could have been someone her brother met. He may have been targeted because he was American. His wallet was stolen that night.

“I think it may have been somebody he confided in,” she said. “I don’t think Rod went around waving money, because he wasn’t like that.”

Sample HTML block

Right now, the family is working with the U.S. embassy and local police to try and find answers.

They are afraid this case will be forgotten. Family members worry people in Corozal are afraid to speak up.

“People get hurt. They get shut up. They get paid off and sometimes taken out - I’ve been hearing that,” McLean said.

It only makes it more difficult to secure justice for Rushing.

As McLean mourns the loss of her youngest brother, she is asking the community for prayers.

The family also needs some financial support as they begin the grueling task of getting their brother’s body back into the United States and figuring out what to do with his car, dogs and other possessions.

A GoFundMe has been created.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HUD announces housing vouchers for people with disabilities
Muscogee County schools placed on lockdown after alleged threat
Muscogee County schools placed on lockdown after alleged threat
LaGrange police searching for missing 51-year-old woman last seen May 26
LaGrange police searching for missing 51-year-old woman last seen May 26
Bond set for man accused of murder in Harris Co. property line dispute
Man accused of murder in Harris Co. property line dispute appears in Superior Court
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be alert of a man impersonating a cop.
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man impersonating cop; stopped woman on Hwy. 280

Latest News

Columbus Police Department receives new gear, vehicles
Ga. Health Dept. to issue eWIC vouchers to West Central counties
Search continues for missing 24-year-old Atlanta woman
Mother of missing woman speaks after possible connection to Columbus
‘All Hands on Deck’ campaign holds third meeting at Columbus recreation center
Uptown Columbus
Uptown Columbus announces Fall concert lineup