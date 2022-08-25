Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Auburn Athletics needs students’ help during game days

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Attention all Auburn Football fans, if you’re interested in attending all Auburn home football games while making around 12 dollars an hour, listen up.

The Auburn Athletic Department is looking for Auburn students to assist in game day operations those jobs vary from ticket scanning, bag checking, concession stands and more.

The requirements include working all home games, having an upbeat attitude and being able to work in high-intensity environments. Director of strategic communications Jeff Shearer said this is an amazing opportunity to meet new people and get paid while attending some sold out home games.

“It takes a small army to pull off a game day at Jordan-Hare stadium, and we’ve ramped up staff from previous years but were always looking for a good few women and men to join that army and make game day at Jordan Hare Stadium the best experience in the country,” said Shearer

They also have volunteer positions if you are not a student and want to dedicate your time to helping out at Auburn games.

For student applications, click here. To volunteer, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HUD announces housing vouchers for people with disabilities
Muscogee County schools placed on lockdown after alleged threat
Muscogee County schools placed on lockdown after alleged threat
LaGrange police searching for missing 51-year-old woman last seen May 26
LaGrange police searching for missing 51-year-old woman last seen May 26
Man accused of killing pregnant Troup Co. woman to appear in court
Baron Hall
Man arrested for multiple sex offender warrants in Muscogee County

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.4M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be alert of a man impersonating a cop.
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man impersonating cop; stopped woman on Hwy. 280
Bond set for man accused of murder in Harris Co. property line dispute
Man accused of murder in Harris Co. property line dispute appears in Superior Court
A "now hiring" sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. Applications for...
Columbus unemployment rate down in July