Auburn Athletics needs students’ help during game days

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Attention all Auburn Football fans, if you’re interested in attending all Auburn home football games while making around 12 dollars an hour, listen up.

The Auburn Athletic Department is looking for Auburn students to assist in game day operations those jobs vary from ticket scanning, bag checking, concession stands and more.

The requirements include working all home games, having an upbeat attitude and being able to work in high-intensity environments. Director of strategic communications Jeff Shearer said this is an amazing opportunity to meet new people and get paid while attending some sold out home games.

“It takes a small army to pull off a game day at Jordan-Hare stadium, and we’ve ramped up staff from previous years but were always looking for a good few women and men to join that army and make game day at Jordan Hare Stadium the best experience in the country,” said Shearer

They also have volunteer positions if you are not a student and want to dedicate your time to helping out at Auburn games.

For student applications, click here. To volunteer, click here.

