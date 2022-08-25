Columbus releases Labor Day services schedule

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the Labor Day holiday upon us, it’s important to note that vital services and businesses in Columbus will be operating on unique schedules.

To ensure the community receives the holiday schedule changes we have attached an updated schedule with changes to services listed below:

Waste/Recycle No pickup Sept. 5 | Monday pickups on Sept. 7 311 Citizens Service Center CLOSED Sept. 5 Landfills (Granite Bluff + Pine Grove) CLOSED Sept. 5 Parks and Recreation Lake Oliver Marina - 8 AM - 6PM, Aquatic Center 6 AM - 8 PM, Cooper Creek Tennis 8:30 AM - 8:30 PM Civic Center/Ice Rink CLOSED Sept. 5 Animal Control CLOSED Sept. 5 METRA Bus Service CLOSED Sept. 5 Recorder’s Court 8 AM advisement session only

City services return to normal schedules on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

