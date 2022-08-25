Business Break
Columbus releases Labor Day services schedule

Holiday schedule around Columbus
Columbus, GA - We do amazing. logo
Columbus, GA - We do amazing. logo(Columbus Consolidated Government)
By WTVM Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the Labor Day holiday upon us, it’s important to note that vital services and businesses in Columbus will be operating on unique schedules.

To ensure the community receives the holiday schedule changes we have attached an updated schedule with changes to services listed below:

Waste/RecycleNo pickup Sept. 5 | Monday pickups on Sept. 7
311 Citizens Service CenterCLOSED Sept. 5
Landfills (Granite Bluff + Pine Grove)CLOSED Sept. 5
Parks and RecreationLake Oliver Marina - 8 AM - 6PM, Aquatic Center 6 AM - 8 PM, Cooper Creek Tennis 8:30 AM - 8:30 PM
Civic Center/Ice RinkCLOSED Sept. 5
Animal ControlCLOSED Sept. 5
METRA Bus ServiceCLOSED Sept. 5
Recorder’s Court8 AM advisement session only

City services return to normal schedules on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

HUD announces housing vouchers for people with disabilities
Muscogee County schools placed on lockdown after alleged threat
LaGrange police searching for missing 51-year-old woman last seen May 26
Man accused of killing pregnant Troup Co. woman to appear in court
Teen shot and killed while playing with gun in DeKalb County.
Police: Teen charged after shooting, killing twin brother while playing with gun

A "now hiring" sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. Applications for...
Columbus unemployment rate down in July
Labor Day events around the Chattahoochee Valley
Robert Jordan
Police, family searching for critically missing Columbus man
Baron Hall
Man arrested for multiple sex offender warrants in Muscogee County