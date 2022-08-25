Columbus unemployment rate down in July

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus recorded an unemployment rate of 3.6 percent in July, that’s according to Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. The unemployment rate is down three-tenths of a percent over the month and a 1.2 percent drop from 4.8 percent a year ago.

The labor force increased in Columbus by 14 and ended the month with 122,921. That number rose by 1,896 when compared to July of 2021.

Columbus finished the month with 118,536 employed residents. That number increased by 442 over the month and rose by 3,263 when compared to the same time a year ago.

Columbus ended July with 122,100 jobs. That number went up by 200 from June to July and increased by 5,000 when compared to this time last year.

The number of unemployment claims went up by 17 percent in Columbus in July. When compared to last July, claims were down by about 55 percent.

Click HERE to learn more about career opportunities - there are approximately 4,000 active job listings in Columbus.

