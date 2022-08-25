Companies coming to replace 5 closed businesses in Downtown Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - In downtown Auburn, four restaurants and a popular donut shop have all recently closed down, leaving residents to wonder what is next.

You might have noticed closed signs on the windows of the University Donut Company, Fusion Thai & Vietnamese Restaurant, Arigato Sushi, Taco Rita, and Bourbon Street Bar.

Owner of University Donut Company, Emily Brady, said during the pandemic it was a struggle to keep the shop open. That’s when she decided to sell it.

“Right now, it’s still very so up in the air about the future of University Donut Company,” said Brady.

If you’re familiar with the cocktail bar Session in Tuscaloosa, that’s precisely what will be going in place of the University Donut Company. They are opening their second location here in downtown Auburn.

Downtown Coordinator Jessica Kohn said they have already started construction and plan to open doors in October.

“They also try to base getting your cocktail to you in four minutes or less,” said Kohn.

Moving next door to Fusion, Kohn said the owners of the Collegiate Hotel have decided to open a breakfast and lunch place next spring.

“I know whatever they do at this space, it will be fantastic and very successful, I’m sure,” said Kohn.

Auburn University student Gracie Rains said these new businesses add more excitement to her senior year.

“Sometimes the traffic and construction is annoying as a student trying to get to class but seeing the product of it on the other end and enjoying those things makes it worth it,” said Rains.

Kohn said there are no plans for Arigato Sushi, but here’s what she has to say about Taco Rita.

“There’s a lot of rumors swirling around about what is going to go there, the most consistent rumor I’ve heard is a Dakari bar but I can’t confirm whether or not that’s true so well just have to wait and see,” she said.

Kohn said these new businesses coming downtown will bring the community even closer together.

“I just want to make sure we iterate that while the buildings are changing and the aesthetic is changing, what makes downtown so special is isn’t changing at all. It’s the people the atmosphere this town none of that is changing its just only getting better,” said Kohn.

