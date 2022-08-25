Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Gas prices have fallen for 70 days straight, according to AAA

Gas prices have fallen for 70 days straight, according to AAA.
Gas prices have fallen for 70 days straight, according to AAA.(WBRC)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For 70 days in a row, gas prices have decreased in Alabama and nationwide. AAA says in just one month, the average price per gallon dropped by 50 cents.

On AAA’s website, they report the average cost for regular gas on Wednesday was $3.46 a gallon. Just a little over a month ago, everyone was paying at least $4 and two months ago, the all-time high of $4.63 hit gas stations.

Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama says there are a few different reasons for this. Over the last few months, global supply increased while global demand decreased. He says it’s the perfect combination to bring down prices.

Not to mention, demand normally falls this time of year because school is back in session and summer trips are slowing down.

Ingram says while it’s good to see prices dropping, they are still higher than you’d like to see.

“Still hurting people when they’re having to fill up their gas tanks instead of doing other things whether it’s buying groceries or paying their rent, but at least it’s good news that it’s more downward now rather than moving up,” said Ingram.

When asked if he thought prices would continue on the downward trend, Ingram said while it’s difficult to predict, he’s expecting the prices to continue going down.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HUD announces housing vouchers for people with disabilities
Muscogee County schools placed on lockdown after alleged threat
Muscogee County schools placed on lockdown after alleged threat
LaGrange police searching for missing 51-year-old woman last seen May 26
LaGrange police searching for missing 51-year-old woman last seen May 26
Man accused of killing pregnant Troup Co. woman to appear in court
Baron Hall
Man arrested for multiple sex offender warrants in Muscogee County

Latest News

Auburn Athletics needs students’ help during game days
ADPH: More than 1.4M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be alert of a man impersonating a cop.
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man impersonating cop; stopped woman on Hwy. 280
Bond set for man accused of murder in Harris Co. property line dispute
Man accused of murder in Harris Co. property line dispute appears in Superior Court
A "now hiring" sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. Applications for...
Columbus unemployment rate down in July